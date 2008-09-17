Scientists Bring Us Closer to Methane-Driven Economy With Powdered Gas

Scientists have found a way to create powdered methane, making it much easier to store the elusive silent-but-deadly gas. By mixing the methane in a blender with water and silica, roughly one liter of the fuel can be stored in about six grams of powder. Though the powder form still needs to be held under light pressure and cooler temperatures (roughly -94̊ F), it makes methane much easier to trap and transfer. Good news, considering certain estimates say that worldwide methane deposits contain more energy than coal, oil and other fossil fuels combined.

If this method of powdering methane gets commercialized, other gases may also get similar treatment. For instance, storing CO2 as a powder could finally make carbon sequestration viable and hydrogen as a powder would do wonders for fuel cell technology. [Discovery]