My friend Steve the Audiophiliac published this crazy video of a guy who recounts all the reasons his Nordost Valhalla reference power cable is better than a woman. I know it's supposed to be funny, but the horror-film lighting, the intensity of the delivery and the reasons themselves—snapping his scissors, he says, "She doesn't care if I cut her shorter"—make me fear for the women, however few, who may possibly be in this dude's life. [The Audiophiliac]
Scary Audiophile Confession Video: He Loves Power Cable More Than Women
