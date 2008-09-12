How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Scan Toaster Prints Text, Photos From the Internet onto Your Bread

If you are the kind of person who rushes around in the morning, but always makes the time for toast, you will love the Scan Toaster printer concept by designer Sung Bae Chang. Details are scarce, but we do know that it connects to the internet via USB and is capable of printing images or text on bread using some sort of flexible "module" unit heated by a wire.

Each module can move 30-degrees vertically, realigning to burn out the image of your choice. That means you could read the news and eat breakfast in one compact fiber-filled unit. The Scan Toaster concept was good enough to make it as a finalist in the 2008 Electrolux Design Lab competition but, unfortunately, I don't see it popping up in my kitchen anytime soon. [Electrolux and Flickr via Reg Hardware via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles