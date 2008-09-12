Scan Toaster Prints Text, Photos From the Internet onto Your Bread

If you are the kind of person who rushes around in the morning, but always makes the time for toast, you will love the Scan Toaster printer concept by designer Sung Bae Chang. Details are scarce, but we do know that it connects to the internet via USB and is capable of printing images or text on bread using some sort of flexible "module" unit heated by a wire.

Each module can move 30-degrees vertically, realigning to burn out the image of your choice. That means you could read the news and eat breakfast in one compact fiber-filled unit. The Scan Toaster concept was good enough to make it as a finalist in the 2008 Electrolux Design Lab competition but, unfortunately, I don't see it popping up in my kitchen anytime soon. [Electrolux and Flickr via Reg Hardware via CrunchGear]