Save Your Automobile in a Hurricane Using Sophisticated Gadgetry

The Hurricane Rope Tether—because you can never be too prepared when it comes to protecting your beater car from being washed away in a storm. This fancy DIY project is brought to you via a KTRK TV viewer in Houston during their recent brush with Hurricane Ike. File this one under smart tips for suburban disaster survival. [KTRK via Digg via Gearfuse]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

