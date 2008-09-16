The Hurricane Rope Tether—because you can never be too prepared when it comes to protecting your beater car from being washed away in a storm. This fancy DIY project is brought to you via a KTRK TV viewer in Houston during their recent brush with Hurricane Ike. File this one under smart tips for suburban disaster survival. [KTRK via Digg via Gearfuse]
Save Your Automobile in a Hurricane Using Sophisticated Gadgetry
