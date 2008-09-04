Sanyo Xacti E2 Arrives Just in Time for Summer to End

Sanyo is finally gracing the US with the second generation of their respected waterproof Xacti line, the Xacti E2. Capturing either 8MP stills or 640x480 AVC/H.264 video, the 257 gram Xacti E2 can fit up to 8 hours of footage on an 8GB SD/SDHC card (so that's 1GB/hr). Unfortunately, the Xacti E2 is only waterproof to depths of 1.5 metres. Available now for US$400, we dug up some test footage for those of you who like watching a couple of dudes swimming:

SANYO Xacti E2 Key Features:

— Waterproof: submersible to a depth of five feet for 60 minutes

— Shoots high-quality video (advanced MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 at 640 x 480

pixels)

— Smooth movie recording and playback with 60 fps*5

— Takes 8-megapixel stills (JPEG format)

— Records onto an SD memory card or high-capacity SDHC card (memory

cards sold separately)

— Bright, 2.5-inch LCD colour display flips out and rotates for easy

viewing

— 5x optical zoom for great close-ups

— Anti-shake digital image stabilizer*6

— Easy, one-handed operation

— Photo and Video Face Chaser technology uses a proprietary Sanyo

algorithm to compensate for distracting up-and-down or side-to-side

camera movement, keeping your subject steady and easy to follow

— Sequential Shooting allows high-speed continuous shooting at 5 frames

per second (for up to 10 frames) in [2M]mode so you won't miss that

perfect shot. Continuous shooting at 1 frame per second (for up to 10

frames) is available in [8M]mode

— CMOS sensor: an advanced 8.0-megapixel (total) CMOS image sensor

allows the E2 to capture high-resolution, 8-megapixel still images in

addition to recording high-quality digital videos.

— New underwater scene mode available in scene selection menu, making

colours more true and clear

— While recording video, 8-megapixel still images may also be taken

simultaneously

— Easy video sharing: Video recording employs highly efficient MPEG-4

AVC/H.264 compression. This keeps high-quality files small, so you can

upload videos to websites and blogs or share them via podcasts or

online social networks.

— "Quick stand-by" makes it possible to start recording or playback

immediately after the monitor is flipped open

— Bundled with 'Adobe Premiere Elements 4.0' for movie editing and

original DVD authoring

— Dimensions: 2.8 x 4.4 x 1.6 (W x H x D, in inches)

— Weight: 9.1 oz. with battery and SD or SDHC memory card

— Comes in a choice of Brilliant Blue or Pearlescent White