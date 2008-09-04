How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sanyo Xacti E2 Arrives Just in Time for Summer to End

Sanyo is finally gracing the US with the second generation of their respected waterproof Xacti line, the Xacti E2. Capturing either 8MP stills or 640x480 AVC/H.264 video, the 257 gram Xacti E2 can fit up to 8 hours of footage on an 8GB SD/SDHC card (so that's 1GB/hr). Unfortunately, the Xacti E2 is only waterproof to depths of 1.5 metres. Available now for US$400, we dug up some test footage for those of you who like watching a couple of dudes swimming:

SANYO Xacti E2 Key Features:
— Waterproof: submersible to a depth of five feet for 60 minutes
— Shoots high-quality video (advanced MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 at 640 x 480
pixels)
— Smooth movie recording and playback with 60 fps*5
— Takes 8-megapixel stills (JPEG format)
— Records onto an SD memory card or high-capacity SDHC card (memory
cards sold separately)
— Bright, 2.5-inch LCD colour display flips out and rotates for easy
viewing
— 5x optical zoom for great close-ups
— Anti-shake digital image stabilizer*6
— Easy, one-handed operation
— Photo and Video Face Chaser technology uses a proprietary Sanyo
algorithm to compensate for distracting up-and-down or side-to-side
camera movement, keeping your subject steady and easy to follow
— Sequential Shooting allows high-speed continuous shooting at 5 frames
per second (for up to 10 frames) in [2M]mode so you won't miss that
perfect shot. Continuous shooting at 1 frame per second (for up to 10
frames) is available in [8M]mode
— CMOS sensor: an advanced 8.0-megapixel (total) CMOS image sensor
allows the E2 to capture high-resolution, 8-megapixel still images in
addition to recording high-quality digital videos.
— New underwater scene mode available in scene selection menu, making
colours more true and clear
— While recording video, 8-megapixel still images may also be taken
simultaneously
— Easy video sharing: Video recording employs highly efficient MPEG-4
AVC/H.264 compression. This keeps high-quality files small, so you can
upload videos to websites and blogs or share them via podcasts or
online social networks.
— "Quick stand-by" makes it possible to start recording or playback
immediately after the monitor is flipped open
— Bundled with 'Adobe Premiere Elements 4.0' for movie editing and
original DVD authoring
— Dimensions: 2.8 x 4.4 x 1.6 (W x H x D, in inches)
— Weight: 9.1 oz. with battery and SD or SDHC memory card
— Comes in a choice of Brilliant Blue or Pearlescent White

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles