Sanyo Updates EasyStreet GPS: NVM-4370 has 7 Million Interest-Points Preloaded

It's been a while since we talked about Sanyo's GPS systems, and it's not exactly a huge name in the game, but Sanyo's kept working away and now has the NVM-4370. It's a 4.3-inch screen GPS with Bluetooth, text-to-speech, all the usual media player functions and an FM transmitter to broadcast audio through your car stereo. So far so good, but it also comes preloaded with seven million points of interest to help you when navigating, and its maps cover the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. It's also got a hookup point that accepts reversing-view cameras. Not bad for $US300. [Navigadget]