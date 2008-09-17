How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sanyo Updates EasyStreet GPS: NVM-4370 has 7 Million Interest-Points Preloaded

It's been a while since we talked about Sanyo's GPS systems, and it's not exactly a huge name in the game, but Sanyo's kept working away and now has the NVM-4370. It's a 4.3-inch screen GPS with Bluetooth, text-to-speech, all the usual media player functions and an FM transmitter to broadcast audio through your car stereo. So far so good, but it also comes preloaded with seven million points of interest to help you when navigating, and its maps cover the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. It's also got a hookup point that accepts reversing-view cameras. Not bad for $US300. [Navigadget]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

