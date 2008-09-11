SanDisk 32GB Extreme III Is Fully Prepared To Capture Your God-Awful Photography

You're special, no really. You have a unique view of the world. It's so unique, in fact, that you need at least 32GB to capture your Vision (sometimes it comes out blurry, but not like cool artsy blurry)—and you need speed, because you never know how many unique world views will collide on a millisecond basis. The SanDisk 32GB Extreme III reads and writes information at 30MB/second. Is that good enough for you, Michelangelo? Or is the world still not ready for your revolution in sepia? US$299 this October.