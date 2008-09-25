SanDisk 16GB MicroSD Cards Arrive in Stores

While SanDisk has made no official announcements, their 16GB MicroSD cards are popping up for sale at various internet retailers (at various prices, we might add). Ranging from $US80 to $US220 (we'd go with the $US80), prices will settle with more availability. But we're pretty excited to toss an iPhone's worth of flash storage into any fancy smartphone we like. Plus, whenever we pop a tiny MicroSD card into one of our gadgets, it always feels like we're in the future. [mymemory via internettabletalk Thanks tipsters!]