Samsung's 'Recycling Direct' Program Takes Old Gear Off Your Hands

Beginning on October 1st, Samsung will begin its "Recycling Direct" program that will allow U.S consumers to get rid of old and unwanted gear at no cost. Unfortunately, like the Sony program before it, the catch is the gear must be Samsung branded (unless you are willing to pay a fee). Still, it builds on the foundation they have already set with printer cartridge and mobile phone recycling programs, and fixed dropoff points will be available in all 50 states. Recycling drives will also pop up now and then in various locations for added convenience. [Recycling Direct via Crave]