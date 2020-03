Samsung's Nabee system is a way of adding Wi-Fi sync-up capabilities to simpler digital cameras that lack them. It uses the Alereon AL5000 wireless USB chipset that operates at 3.1 to 10.6 GHz over a 30-foot range and has two parts: a small dongle that goes into the camera's USB socket and one that goes into the PC. It's due out in December, though there's no info on pricing. [FarEastGizmos]