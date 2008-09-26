How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung's M8800 Pixon Mobile Phone Hits, With 8-Megapixel Autofocus Camera

This is Samsung's promo video for the upcoming M8800 mobile phone (aka Pixon) with 8-megapixel camera. In fact it looks very much like a compact camera from the rear, and its 3.2-inch screen bears the same TouchWiz interface as the Omnia. That screen is a 400 x 240 pixel touchscreen with touch keyboard and handwriting recognition, and the phone has AGPS, accelerometer and FM radio. Read on for hands-on photos and full specs.


• Quad-band GSM, tri-band HSDPA
• 107.9x54.6x14.9mm, 110 g
• 3.2-inch touch screen display (240 x 400 pixels)
• 8 megapixel camera, auto focus, face recognition with smile detection and blink detection, WDR (wide dynamic range), ASR (advanced shake reduction), GPS geotagging, ISO 1600, WVGA (720x480 pixels) and VGA (640 x 480 pixels) @30fps video recording
• Built-in GPS receiver
• Accelerometer
• DivX playback
• FM radio with RDS
• microSD card slot
• Bluetooth
• Landscape virtual QWERTY keyboard
• Handwriting recognition
• ShoZu integration - direct image and video upload
• Office document viewer

Interestingly, there's no mention of Wi-Fi in that list of specs. It'll be out early November (in Russia, at least) for around $US800. [ via GSMArena]

