Samsung SSD Falls Three Stories, Still Boots Up Windows

Samsung released a video in which members of their staff threw an SSD off a three story building and then plugged it into a laptop, where it was operational. Though the computer screen at the end of the video gets washed out, you barely makeout the Windows XP desktop. Naysayers and skeptics should also note that once the SSD was thrown off the building, the video was never cut. Not too shabby. [Samsung SSD]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

