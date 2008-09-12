How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung Netbook Looks Cute in Glamour Shots

It's completely lacking any new innovation, but Samsung's 1.3kg Atom processing, XP running, 10.2-inch display wielding netbook looks attractive in its new publicity shots. Available this October (possibly Korea and UK-only), Samsung's US$550ish netbook will be offered in white, black and blue—yes, the colour of snow and bruises. But you may be interested because its keyboard looks fantastic:

No extra media keys here, just the basic meat and potatoes spacious QWERTY that you need. [whatlaptop and pocketables via engadget]

