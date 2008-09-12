Samsung Netbook Looks Cute in Glamour Shots

It's completely lacking any new innovation, but Samsung's 1.3kg Atom processing, XP running, 10.2-inch display wielding netbook looks attractive in its new publicity shots. Available this October (possibly Korea and UK-only), Samsung's US$550ish netbook will be offered in white, black and blue—yes, the colour of snow and bruises. But you may be interested because its keyboard looks fantastic:

No extra media keys here, just the basic meat and potatoes spacious QWERTY that you need. [whatlaptop and pocketables via engadget]