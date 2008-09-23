The Samsung HZ1 is just a 26mm thick point 'n shoot, but it manages to pack in a 10x zoom, 24mm wide angle lens and 720P HD video recording that captures at 30 frames per second. Of course there's all the other stuff you'd expect in a premium camera of this class—optical image stabilisation, 10.2MP and semi-useful extras like face detection—but we're just happy to see a small camera avoiding metallic paint for a change. Unfortunately, no word on price or availability yet. [Akihabara News]
Samsung HZ1: Skinny, Zoomy, Hi Deffy
