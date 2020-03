Too bad the Samsonite OBAG, a rolling bag designed by Rooz Mousavi, is not a real product. Not only is it easier to manoeuvre and move up and down the stairs, it also looks better than any other suitcase we have ever seen and it can work as a replacement wheel for a Tron lightcycle. As a bonus, it opens like an atomic bomb core that only Jack Bauer can deactivate.

Samsonite, listen up: We want this. [Yanko Design]