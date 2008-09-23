How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Russian President Has Poor Etiquette With Black Market iPhone

As you can sort-of see in the video, Russian president Dmitry Medvedev picks up an iPhone and plays with it during a press conference with French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Rude! But keep in mind that the video is fuzzy and there are no guarantees that the device in the video is actually an iPhone. Could it be some sort of translation gadget? After all, we do see him reach for his ear a number of times before grabbing the "iPhone."

On the other hand, it could be a Bluetooth headset he is reaching for—which would be even ruder. Black market iPhones are prized in Russia among the social elite—and who could be more elite than the President? Plus, various sources claim that Sarkozy has been seen in the past with an iPhone, so it is not outside the realm of possibility.[Siberian Light]

