Russian Artists Create Man-Sized, Melted, Working iPod

The 'WowPod' might not the be first oversized, semi-functioning iPod, but it's probably the strangest. Perhaps taking cues from Salvador Dali (The Persistence of Flash Memory? Anyone? Sorry?), Aristarkh Chernyshev and Alexei Shulgi have not just blown up and distorted an iPod — they've thrown in some functionality. Their site is low on details, but from the looks of it they may actually have the display connected to a iPod Classic's video output. The rest is up to speculation: are the controls mapped? Are the earbuds speakers? What does it mean? What is art? Who am I? and so on. [XLGallery via Make]