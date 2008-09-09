Rumour Smash: Dell Inspiron Mini 9 Doesn't Have Hidden 3G Powers (Yet)

Even though Vodafone is gleefully selling Dell's Inspiron Mini 9 with built-in 3G, it turns out that Mini 9s sold in the US actually don't possess latent 3G powers like that annoying kid on Heroes. A solid source close to the matter told us that while every Mini 9 uses the same motherboard with a port for integrated mobile broadband ('cause it's cheaper than using two versions), the mini 9s sold so far in the US don't have the antenna or radio for 3G. However, they will by the end of the year, with Dell's usual range of mobile broadband options.