Rumour: iTunes 8 Brings 'Genius', A Smart Music Grouping and Recommendation Engine

It appears that some of Kevin Rose's predictions about iTunes 8 have been corroborated by other tipsters to MacRumors, which says that there's going to be a "Genius" feature that generates playlists containing songs that have similar qualities to other songs. MacRumors calls this unconfirmed because they didn't receive the tip from one of their trusted sources, apparently.

Other Kevin Rose predictions such as a "trippy" visualisation with "planet like objects" and downloadable TV shows in HD haven't been confirmed, nor have previous rumours of an iTunes subscription service. But that differently-shaped iPod nano seems to be a lock. [MacRumors]

