Rumour: Apple TV Changes Afoot

A reseller says that they received an email from Apple telling them to remove and destroy all Apple TV displays and literature by Sept. 30 at 5PM. While it could simply be because the licensing for shows and movies used in the ads and displays is running out, the supposed letter from Apple mentions a webcast "kick off" on the same day.

Apple TV last saw a major software change in January, but it's been untouched hardware-wise since May 2007, when it got a 160GB model. In this crazy new video streaming world, it's about time for a kick in the pants, but there's nothing else indicating that it's coming this Tuesday. [TUAW]