Rubiks Mirror Blocks: The Cube Taken To New Dimensions of Trickiness

Check out this new variation on the Rubiks Cube: instead of colours and symmetrical cubes, this beast has all-mirrored surfaces and a bizarre asymmetric rectangular block setup. As you twist it, the blocks poke out in different ways, and its these cues you're supposed to use to solve the puzzle. Bloody hell it looks hard. Apparently it's due for release in Japan soon for around $US20, but there's no word yet on when it'll bring its fun/screams of frustration/puzzle-induced headaches to the US. [Technabob]