Remember Rockbox? Back when MP3 players couldn't do a whole lot more than play MP3s, Rockbox was there to add Gameboy emulators, additional codecs and other homebrew features. And if you're still holding on to an older player, the new version 3.0 now supports a whole lot more of them for squeezing a few more months of life out before you cave. It also now comes with a handy bundled installer. Thrift on. [Rockbox via Lifehacker]