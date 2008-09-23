Rock Band Aussie Pricing Confirmed, Actually Not Too Bad

Following on from yesterday's announcement that Rock Band will be hitting Australian shelves on November 7 comes confirmed pricing from EA. So what is the cost of rocking out down under?
Well, the complete kit will set you back $250, which includes the game, guitar, drum kit and microphone. You can also get drum and game and mic and game kits.
Hit the jump for the full pricing rundown. And tell us - is it too little too late from EA, or are you still keen on a 12 month old game?
ROCK BAND PRICING FOR AUSTRALIA Playstation 3 and Playstation 2
Instrument Pack + Software Bundle R.R.P. $249.99***
Instrument Pack (excluding Software) R.R.P. $199.99
Standalone Drums + Software Bundle R.R.P. $179.99***
Standalone Guitar + Software Bundle R.R.P. $139.99***
Standalone Drums R.R.P. $129.99
PS3 Software R.R.P. $99.99
Standalone Guitar R.R.P. $89.99
PS2 Software R.R.P. $69.99
PS2 Song Pack 1 R.R.P. 39.99
Xbox 360
Instrument Pack + Software Bundle R.R.P. $249.99***
Instrument Pack (excluding Software) R.R.P. $199.99
Standalone Drums + Software Bundle R.R.P. $179.99***
Standalone Guitar + Software Bundle R.R.P. $139.99***
Standalone Drums R.R.P. $129.99
360 Software R.R.P. $99.99
Standalone Guitar R.R.P. $89.99
Wii
Instrument Pack + Software Bundle R.R.P. $249.99***
Instrument Pack (excluding Software) R.R.P. $199.99
Standalone Drums + Software Bundle R.R.P. $179.99***
Standalone Guitar + Software Bundle R.R.P. $139.99***
Standalone Drums R.R.P. $129.99
Wii Software R.R.P. $89.99
Standalone Guitar R.R.P. $89.99
Wii Song Pack 1 R.R.P. 39.99
*** Bundle offer and R.R.P. may differ according to retailer