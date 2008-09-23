Rock Band Aussie Pricing Confirmed, Actually Not Too Bad

Following on from yesterday's announcement that Rock Band will be hitting Australian shelves on November 7 comes confirmed pricing from EA. So what is the cost of rocking out down under?

Well, the complete kit will set you back $250, which includes the game, guitar, drum kit and microphone. You can also get drum and game and mic and game kits.

Hit the jump for the full pricing rundown. And tell us - is it too little too late from EA, or are you still keen on a 12 month old game?