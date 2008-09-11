Rock Band 2 Standalone Instruments Shipping Next Week

When the original Rock Band released, there was a huge distribution hiccup and standalone instruments (like an extra guitar or set of drums) just wasn't something you could buy right away. But it appears that involved parties have learned from their mistakes and the new Rock Band 2 instruments will be available individually with the Xbox 360 game's release sometime next week (ironically, you won't be able to buy the original combo though). The wireless drums run US$90, the wireless guitar US$70 and the monster ION drum kit US$300. I'd just gotten over Rock Band/Guitar Hero...and now I find myself mentally budgeting... [Joystiq]