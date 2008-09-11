I know all of you BlackBerry fans have been waiting forever for the true AOL Mail experience on your mobile phone right? Right? Yeahhhhhh! Seriously though, if you would prefer true AIM and ICQ as opposed to third party versions, now is your chance to get a deeply integrated, feature rich AOL experience on the go. Hit up the BlackBerry website to grab the new IM clients. [BlackBerry via CrunchGear]
RIM Bringing AOL Mail, AIM and ICQ to All BlackBerry Smartphones
