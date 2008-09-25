Reminder: Red Bull Air Race Pilots Are Absolutely Nuts

Maverick, schmaverick. Here's a Red Bull Air Race pilot showing that, to participate in these races, you don't only need to know how to control these perfect flying machines—handcrafted and engineered with the latest technologies—while doing 12 g turns. You also have to be absolutely nuttastically crazy. And while these aeroplanes are not rocket powered, their weight-power ratio is scary.

There are three kinds of aircrafts in these races. The MXS, with only one prototype and two production models in the world; the Extra 300SR, only two worldwide; and the Edge 540, with 40 units produced.

MXS

• Length: 6.28 m (20.6 ft)

• Wing Span: 7.31 m (23.9 ft)

• Weight: 590 kg (1300 lbs.)

• Power: 350 hp

• Top Speed: 426 km/h (265 mph)

• Roll Rate: 450 °/sec

• Max G: +/-12

• Motor: AEIO 540 EXP

• Wing design: Symmetric, carbon fiber

• Propeller: Hartzell "Claw"

• No. aircraft worldwide : 1 prototype, 2 planes (for the Red Bull Air Race), 6 more in production.

Extra 300SR

• Length: 6.70 m (21.9 ft)

• Wing Span: 8.00 m (26.2 ft)

• Weight: 550 kg (1212 lbs.)

• Power: 340 hp

• Top Speed: 407 km/h (253 mph)

• Roll Rate: 340 °/sec

• Max G: +10/-8

• Motor: AEIO 580

• Wing design: Asymmetric airfoil

• Propeller: MTV 9-B-C-198-25

• No. aircraft worldwide: 2

Edge 540

• Seats: 1

• Length: 6.30 m (20.7 ft)

• Wing Span: 7.43 m (24.4 ft)

• Weight: 530 kg (1168 lbs.)

• Power: 340 hp

• Top Speed: 426 km/h (265 mph)

• Roll Rate: 420 °/sec

• Max G : +/-12

• Motor: AEIO 540 EXP

• Wing design: Symmetric, carbon fiber

• Propeller: all Hartzell "Claw" except Dell: MTV9-203

• No. aircraft worldwide: 40

The next race is on November 1st in Perth, Australia. If you are around, go see it. You will love it. [Red Bull Air Race]