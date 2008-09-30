RedScale Film Shows Analogue Photography Is Not Dead Yet, Thankfully

Leave it to the crazy Lomography heads to keep the flame of analogue photography alive and kicking in this cold digital world of ours, like an '80s top-of-the-charts song always resisting to die: Their new RedScale Negative 100 film gives a vision of the world in intense reds, smooth oranges oranges, and mellow yellows look to all your analogue photographs, but also having highlights in other colours, which appear in an unpredictable way.

Of course, you can reproduce this effect in your computer, but like with vinyl albums, it's just not the same. [Lomography]