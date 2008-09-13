Reader Review: Autonet, Chrysler In-Car Wi-Fi

One of our readers recently subscribed to Chrysler's Autonet service, essentially a Wi-Fi router for your car that connects to the internet through 3G. And after some use, he's found that it works (he wrote us using the service), but it's still working out some important kinks, like maintaining its EVDO connection and protecting its precious 1GB download cap:

When i first got it, it did not work. I had to call support. It is obvious its a small company. Support guy called back on his cell. But he did call back, and I was happy about that.

The main issues i have with it are:

It constantly is switching to 1x (yes it uses CDMA). So its...slow. It has a VERY hard time switching to EVDO, even when its available.

Also, it has a very sloppy interface. It uses WEP for encryption (who uses that anymore?). And there is not much to change. Nothing for IP, NATing, port forwarding—pretty much just encryption.

Oh, here is the best part. So the standard plan has a one gig cap. And autonet ships them with NO encryption. So average guy never sets up encryption (nothing in the manual telling you need to). He plugs it in and parks in front of his apartment with 200 neighbours. Some kids finds it and downloads the full season of The Office. Customer gets a US$800 bill. Nice.