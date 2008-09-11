RC Hovering Astronaut Is Unholy Son of a Cylon and the Silver Surfer

This Remote Controlled Hovering Space Surfer has to be the best toy among the ongoing barrage of RC flying apparatuses: a nine-inch Cylon-Silver Surfer-Bender-bred astronaut who one day got all the Beach Boys albums and decided to surf on a 11-inch board capable of hovering, spinning 360 degrees, and moving straight in all directions with ease. It has enough thrust to get up to a 20-metre ceiling, but having a 8m range, I would advise against pushing it that high unless you are willing to wait 15 minutes until the batteries run down. [Hammacher via Toylogy]