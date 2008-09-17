Rare Terminator Endoskeleton, Own it Now Until Judgment Day

Sideshow Collectibles produced just 40 or so of these 6-foot chromed metal and fiberglass Terminator endoskeletons, complete with futuristic blue LED lighting. Long sold out/destroyed by Sarah Connor, you can still score one of your own in this eBay auction. The collectible is listed for a hefty US$20,000, but you get those two cute little framed Terminator posters behind the statue as well. So that shaves off like US$100 from the price right there. [eBay via Gizmowatch]