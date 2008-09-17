Sideshow Collectibles produced just 40 or so of these 6-foot chromed metal and fiberglass Terminator endoskeletons, complete with futuristic blue LED lighting. Long sold out/destroyed by Sarah Connor, you can still score one of your own in this eBay auction. The collectible is listed for a hefty US$20,000, but you get those two cute little framed Terminator posters behind the statue as well. So that shaves off like US$100 from the price right there. [eBay via Gizmowatch]
Rare Terminator Endoskeleton, Own it Now Until Judgment Day
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.