I hate, hate, alarm clocks. Especially after going out and having way too many straight bourbons. Like yesterday. But I digress. This R2-D2 Alarm Clock will wake you up with real R2 squeeks and electrobabbles. And while it doesn't have the same power as the much-lusted-after R2-D2 video projector, it projects the time on the wall, too, using lasers, or tractor beams, or probably just LEDs. [Wesco via Toyology]