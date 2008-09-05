Question of the Day: What Gadgets Do You Use to Keep Your Life Organised?

I have to admit, I am nothing without my mobile—my whole life is crammed into that thing. Back in the day I wandered around aimlessly—my appointments scribbled down here and there on random scraps of paper. Fortunately, I manage to keep up these days because the software makes it easy and my phone is always close at hand. That having been said, I'm curious to know what tools you use to keep your schedule organised.

