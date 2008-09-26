Question of the Day: Is No Desktop Syncing Good or Bad For Android?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

One of the most puzzling announcements to come out of the release of the T-Mobile G1 was the fact that there would be no desktop app to sync your data. While you will be able to sync you contacts and calendar info remotely (at no cost) out of the box, you must submit to storing all of the data on your Google account. Obviously, that means you must be cool with the idea of Google ruling over your personal info. It also means that the suits are not going to be happy without their Exchange support. Third party developers will undoubtedly solve this problem very quickly—maybe even by launch, but I have to ask—would you prefer the Google "cloud" approach to syncing or will you be waiting for a decent desktop app?

