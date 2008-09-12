Question of the Day: How Often Do You Upgrade Your Laptop?

We have talked about updating your mobile in the past, but after witnessing the excitement surrounding a possible MacBook event on October 14th, I began to wonder whether or not there are a lot of people out there that buy a new laptop every year. After all, for most of us frequently updating a laptop would require a major financial investment. So, once again I have a two part question for you: How often do you update your laptop, and why do you usually make the change?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.