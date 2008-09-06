How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Question of the Day: Have You Made Google Chrome Your Default Browser?

It's been a few days since Google Chrome was released, so you should have a fairly decent idea of what the deal is by now. Obviously, it is still in beta, so there are bugs to work out and scary EULAs to be freaked out by—which is why I'm curious to know how many of you have taken the bold step of running it as your default browser. I'm also interested in knowing whether or not you plan on keeping it that way.

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

