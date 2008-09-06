Question of the Day: Have You Made Google Chrome Your Default Browser?

It's been a few days since Google Chrome was released, so you should have a fairly decent idea of what the deal is by now. Obviously, it is still in beta, so there are bugs to work out and scary EULAs to be freaked out by—which is why I'm curious to know how many of you have taken the bold step of running it as your default browser. I'm also interested in knowing whether or not you plan on keeping it that way.

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.