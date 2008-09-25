Question of the Day: Have You Changed Your Mind About Android and the G1?

After yesterday's information explosion covering the good, the bad and the ugly about Android and the T-Mobile G1, I can't help but wonder whether or not public perception of the platform and its first phone has changed. Are you more excited, less excited, or have your feelings remained the same? Did you even care in the first place?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

