Question of the Day: Have You Changed Your Mind About Android and the G1?

After yesterday's information explosion covering the good, the bad and the ugly about Android and the T-Mobile G1, I can't help but wonder whether or not public perception of the platform and its first phone has changed. Are you more excited, less excited, or have your feelings remained the same? Did you even care in the first place?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

