Question of the Day: Has the 2.1 Update Fixed Your iPhone?

I'm sure all of the iPhone owners out there were chomping at the bit to download the 2.1 update when it hit today. After all, it does claim to fix major problems like call drops, crashes, slow syncing and bad battery life. I've been busy, so I haven't had a chance to install it myself—so help me out with this. How are the individual bug fixes working out for you?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

