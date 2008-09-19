Question of the Day: Do You Miss the 'Q' Character in the New James Bond Films?

As most of you already know, Quantum of Solace is scheduled to hit theatres on November 14th. The second trailer for the film came out last week and while it does seem to feature some Minority Report-style gadgetry, there is still no "Q" gadget guru in the film. Personally, I love the direction that the Bond character is going in, so I haven't really missed the over-the-top gadgetry. But what about you? Do you miss the "Q" character?

