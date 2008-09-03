Question of the Day: Do You Listen to an MP3 Player While Working Out?

The news about new iPods coming out on September 9th combined with observations during my daily visits to the gym have got me wondering about how many of you use an MP3 player while working out. Based on these observations alone, it seems that somewhere around 40 to 50% percent of gym goers rely on an MP3 player to pump them up. It is a good thing too because most studies show that listening to music you enjoy while working out improves results. So, do you use an MP3 player during your workout? How do you use it? Do you exercise at all?

