Question of the Day: Can Advertising Really Help Make Microsoft 'Hip?'

There is no doubt about it, Microsoft's "I'm a PC" ads are far better than those miserably bad Gates and Seinfeld spots. The newer ads try to dispel the stereotype of the Windows user as a glasses-wearing, buttoned-up super nerd by throwing popular actors, personalities, astronauts and everyday people into the mix. But I have to wonder—will any amount of money spent on advertising actually be effective in overcoming the stereotype, or is it too ingrained in your mind?

