Question of the Day: Are Smartphones Replacing Standard Phones?

The T-Mobile G1 sells for a subsidised $US179, the iPhone 3G for $US199, and even Palm and BlackBerry have popular smartphones aimed at consumers. This proves regular people want e-mail, music, a little web and some mapping. The question is, are all these cheaper smarter smartphones killing the market for regular phones? Will "feature" phones with similar functionality—like Sprint's Samsung Instinct or Verizon's LG Dare—grow or get bitchslapped by phones running true mobile computing platforms? In a nutshell...

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

