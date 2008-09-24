Question of the Day: Are Smartphones Replacing Standard Phones?

The T-Mobile G1 sells for a subsidised $US179, the iPhone 3G for $US199, and even Palm and BlackBerry have popular smartphones aimed at consumers. This proves regular people want e-mail, music, a little web and some mapping. The question is, are all these cheaper smarter smartphones killing the market for regular phones? Will "feature" phones with similar functionality—like Sprint's Samsung Instinct or Verizon's LG Dare—grow or get bitchslapped by phones running true mobile computing platforms? In a nutshell...

