QOTD: Do You Still Play the Wii?

In just a few weeks, we can almost guarantee that the wires will be filled with one story again: Wii shortages. It should come as no surprise—Nintendo has redistributed hardware/games like Wii Fit to Europe and elsewhere to avoid the weak dollar. And at the same time, the Wii is still the most sought-after console today.

Yet, in my 3 months since moving, I've unpacked every part of my home theatre system except for the Wii. And I can't say I miss it. So to those of you with Wiis in the audience, I want to know...

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

