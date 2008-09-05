Good news for HTC phone owners, Qik is bringing its popular video streaming service to the Touch Dual, Touch Diamond and the TyTn-II. They are also adding two other Windows Mobile phones to the list: The AT&T Tilt, and the Sony Ericsson Xperia X1. All you need to do is set up a free account on the Qik website and you will be streaming video from your handset in no time. [Qik]
Qik Video Streaming Comes to HTC Phones
