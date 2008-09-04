PSP 3000 Actually Has Same Battery Life as the Current PSP

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Originally, it was believed that the battery life of the PSP 3000 would be worse than the original, but Gamespot has learned from Sony that it will actually be the same (about 4 to 6 hours for games and about 4 to 5 hours for UMD videos). While the new screen does require more power, Sony has compensated by reducing the power draw of other components. The weird thing here is that Sony originally suggested that re-releasing the discontinued PSP extended battery pack was the solution. Is there some confusion here or did they just reverse ground? [Gamespot via Playstation Blog]

