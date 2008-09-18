PS3 News Service, Life With Playstation, Now Up For Download

Speaking of Sony, PS3 users can now try out its new Life With Playstation service, which gives you instant access to real-time news and information in a format that's much more graphically intense than anything you'll get on Wii News. The program works in conjunction with [email protected], so you'll be helping Stanford researchers while you browse around Life. Download it onto your system by selecting the [email protected] icon under "Network" on the XMB, and check out the Playstation blog for an interesting video explaining the service's features.

Life With PlayStation(R) Comes to PLAYSTATION(R)3 on September 18, Worldwide

Proposing a New Life Style with PLAYSTATION 3

TOKYO, Sept. 18 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment (SCE) today announced that it would release Life with PlayStation(R) for PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(R)) today, September 18, 2008, worldwide simultaneously. Life with PlayStation is a new lifestyle service that offers users a new visual and interactive way to use their PS3 to access news and information from around the world, only possible on the PS3's feature-rich platform.

As the initial content, LIVE CHANNEL will be released for Life with PlayStation. Through network connected PS3, it delivers worldwide news and information centering on two themes, "place" and "time" on a world map interface. Some of the live content includes; cloud imagery (provided by University of Wisconsin-Madison Space Science and Engineering Center), along with weather information (provided by The Weather Channel), news headlines (provided by Google News(TM)), and live camera images (partially provided by The Earth Television Network) of nearly 60 cities around the globe. Through LIVE CHANNEL, PS3 users will be able to enjoy worldwide news and live information free of charge. In addition to LIVE CHANNEL, Life with PlayStation will continually deliver a wide variety of interactive content and channels to living rooms through network connected PS3s to further enhance the world of entertainment made possible by PS3.

PS3 users can easily join Life with PlayStation by simply clicking the [email protected]*1 icon on the network column of XMB(TM) (XrossMediaBar) that will update to Life with PlayStation.

With the latest update, [email protected] will support more advanced simulation of protein fold, and will also support PS3's unique [email protected] ranking system, which enables users to see where they stand among the worldwide contributors based on their level of contribution. SCE will vigorously promote the expansion of the world of PS3 by introducing new services that will open up new possibilities and enjoyment in interactive entertainment.

*1 [email protected] is a distributed computing*2 project run by Stanford University which aims to understand protein folding and misfolding, and how these are related to diseases and many forms of cancer. PS3 provides approximately 74% (as of February 2008) of the computing power in [email protected] and over 1 million PS3 users has participated in this project.

*2 Distributed computing is an approach adopted by universities and research laboratories to utilise immense computing power without the use of central supercomputers. Small computing tasks are assigned to each user's computer and the results are collected after computation is complete.

* For more information, please see the official website (http://www.playstation.com/life/).

