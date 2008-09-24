PS3 Ad is Aimed at Elusive 'Fat Guy Looking to Become a Skinny Girl' Demographic

Another day, another strange, mildly unsettling Playstation 3 ad. This time, it shows people as human Matroska Russian dolls. You see, fat guys? If you finally want to become the skinny, attractive girl that you've always wanted to be, simply buy a PS3. Makes perfect sense to me! Also, people who are looking to meet skinny, attractive girls via online gaming: she's probably a fat dude. You've been warned. [Arab Aquarius via NotCot]