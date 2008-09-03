How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Project Inkwell 'Spark' Aiming for OLPC's Head With Its Handheld Form Factor

Project Inkwell's Spark is not only a potential OLPC competitor because of it's handheld, UMPC form factor and K-12 educational focus, but also because it doesn't look like it's made exclusively for the preschool user base. The Spark was developed in conjunction with the design firm Ideo, and though details are vague, the visuals are somewhat revealing. The Spark looks roughly the size of a PSP, with a +/- rocker switch and scroll wheel adorning the left and right sides of the handheld.


There's no mention of touchscreen functionality, but the screen looks to be lined with buttons and comes with a case housing a foldout keyboard, plus room for a mouse and spare battery. Less visible features would include bluetooth and wi-fi. It's still too early to talk release or pricing details, but this seems like a concept that's very feasible to produce. [Tuvie via Coolest Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles