If the chances of having your iPhone stolen by incredibly stupid thieves are pretty high, we recommend you download Private-I. The $US1 application shows up as an icon screaming "PRIVATE" in big red letters, which will allegedly lure your phone burglar into launching it. The app then loads up a fake screen that says "Accessing pictures" while sneakily using the iPhone's GPS (or triangulation) capabilities to email you with your phone's coordinates. I'm not sure how big the population of bumbling bandits is, but hey! Anything to keep your baby safe, right? [Wired]
Private-I App Protects Your iPhone From the Dumbest Degenerates
