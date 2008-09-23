Pretec's Stumps Up 64GB Compact Flash Card, and 100GB World's Largest

100GB CF cards.... holy moly that's huge. Pretec's saying it's the world's largest capacity CF, and I'm not going to argue. It's a 233x speed card, capable of access rates at 35MB/s and it, along with its smaller sibling, is being shown at Photokina this week. Not satisfied with that though, Pretec's also extending its range of ultra-fast cards (apparently the world's fastest) with 333x speed and 50MB/s data rates in 32GB and 50GB capacities. The 333x 32GB and 233x 64GB are due to ship now, for $US630 and $US400, and the 233x 100GB and 333x 50GB by the end of the year. But Pretec's being shy about pricing those, or indeed even showing a product pic. Press release below.

COLOGNE, Germany & TAIPEI, Taiwan —(Business Wire)— Sep 22, 2008 Pretec, creator of the highest capacity and fastest CompactFlash card in the world, will demonstrate even higher capacities including a 64GB CF card, in the Leaf booth (West Hall 4.2, B009) and CFA (Hall 5.1, G-019) at Photokina 2008.

Pretec today releases 64GB and 100GB, 233X CF cards with access speed of up to 35MB/s, overtaking the Pretec 48GB CF card, the previous world's record holder; and super high speed 333X 32GB and 50GB CF cards capable of running up to 50 MB per second of Read/Write speed, the highest speed CF card in the world.

Pretec CF 233X and 333X CF cards use metal housing and ruggedized construction to provide extensive ruggedness. Pretec 64GB CF cards can be configured or reused to make a 256GB SATA, the highest capacity 2.5" SSD, by using Pretec Q-SATA, a patent-pending technology of flexible, scalable and modular SATA/PATA design based on up to 4 CF cards.

Pretec CF cards will be demonstrated together with high performance digital cameras from Leaf, a business unit of Eastman Kodak. Their new Leaf AFi-II system delivers the fastest shooting speeds of any camera in its class. These speeds are enabled by advanced communication and CF technologies and Leaf Capture software. "We are pleased to have chosen Pretec as our exclusive storage partner at Photokina 2008 and to witness the excitement as Pretec breaks the CF card speed and capacity world records," said Seth Greenberg, Leaf Marketing Director.

Pretec 233X 64GB and 333X 32GB CF cards with suggested retail price of $399 and $630 are slated to start delivery by Photokina 2008.