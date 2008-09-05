Prada II Full Specs Leak Online

The last we heard of the upgrade to LG's Prada phone, the Prada II, was a grainy photo and some speculative specifications. Now over at Boy Genius Report they've been given a run-down on the full specs of the phone from a source they trust. The rumoured 5-megapixel camera is indeed there, with flash and VGA video capability. 850MHz/2100MHz HSDPA's there too, as is the 3-inch screen. Read on for more.

• Quad-band GSM/EDGE, dual-band HSDPA (850MHz/2100MHz)

• 950mAh battery

• 240×400 3.0-inch screen

• 5 megapixel autofocus camera with flash and VGA recording

• Bluetooth 2.1

• Wi-Fi b,g

• Infineon MP-EH + M180 chipset

• Motion sensor

• FM Radio

• 104.5 x 54 x 16.8 mm

Not bad at all: with quad-band, WCDMA, the motion sensor and FM radio it sounds like a fully-rounded handset. [BGR]