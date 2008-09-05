How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Prada II Full Specs Leak Online

The last we heard of the upgrade to LG's Prada phone, the Prada II, was a grainy photo and some speculative specifications. Now over at Boy Genius Report they've been given a run-down on the full specs of the phone from a source they trust. The rumoured 5-megapixel camera is indeed there, with flash and VGA video capability. 850MHz/2100MHz HSDPA's there too, as is the 3-inch screen. Read on for more.

• Quad-band GSM/EDGE, dual-band HSDPA (850MHz/2100MHz)
• 950mAh battery
• 240×400 3.0-inch screen
• 5 megapixel autofocus camera with flash and VGA recording
• Bluetooth 2.1
• Wi-Fi b,g
• Infineon MP-EH + M180 chipset
• Motion sensor
• FM Radio
• 104.5 x 54 x 16.8 mm

Not bad at all: with quad-band, WCDMA, the motion sensor and FM radio it sounds like a fully-rounded handset. [BGR]

